JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678,810. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.