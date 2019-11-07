JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 1,786 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 265,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,768. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

