Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shares rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 241,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 347,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

JT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jianpu Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.