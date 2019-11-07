JET8 Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, JET8 has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market cap of $495,304.00 and $1,111.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

