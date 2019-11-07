Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.