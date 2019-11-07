Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.