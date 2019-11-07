Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 143.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 352,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 202.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.