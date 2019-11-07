Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

