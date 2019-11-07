Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $154.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

