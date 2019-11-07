JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

Shares of JAPAY opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.