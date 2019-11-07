JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.52

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.524 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock opened at A$35.83 ($25.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 52 week high of A$36.40 ($25.82). The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$31.58.
JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
