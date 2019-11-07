Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 985 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.32 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.