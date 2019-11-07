Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

RYE opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $55.81.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.