Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

