Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.72 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

