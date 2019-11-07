James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 493,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. James River Group has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

