James Leung Purchases 155,000 Shares of Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB) Stock

Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB) Director James Leung purchased 155,000 shares of Ginger Beef stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,220.

Shares of CVE:GB opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Ginger Beef Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Ginger Beef alerts:

About Ginger Beef

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ginger Beef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginger Beef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.