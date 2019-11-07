James Hambro & Partners Purchases New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $41,582,000. Visa comprises approximately 8.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $179.48. 3,861,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.24. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.