James Hambro & Partners Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. SYSCO accounts for 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1,804.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 334.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,851,000 after buying an additional 1,359,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after buying an additional 936,539 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 67,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

