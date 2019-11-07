Jackson Financial Management Has $11.94 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.23. 47,501 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

