Jackson Financial Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jackson Financial Management trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 0.9% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 89,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,972. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

