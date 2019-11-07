J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 100,000 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,942 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $690,103.88.

On Friday, October 18th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 12,923 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,503,849.51.

On Friday, September 6th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens set a $124.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

