ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading 1.5% Higher

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.56, 935 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

