Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million.

Iteris stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 586,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.28. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.