iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,541. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

