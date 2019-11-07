iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.74

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.74 and last traded at $126.25, with a volume of 60473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

