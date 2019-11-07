iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $157,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

