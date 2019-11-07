iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,242 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $91,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,883,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

