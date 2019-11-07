iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,627 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $562,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,492,353 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

