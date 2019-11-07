Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 112,816 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,287. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

