Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 112,816 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IRDM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,287. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
