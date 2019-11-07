Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

IRTC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 337,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,139. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,118,126.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

