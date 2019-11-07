Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 5.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $20,207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 23.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

