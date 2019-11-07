Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Iqvia worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.37. 984,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,268. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.