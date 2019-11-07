iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Trading Up 1.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, approximately 224 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.