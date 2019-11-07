IOST Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $79.23 million and $80.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, BitMart, Zebpay and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.46 or 0.06968299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014837 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00047189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035647 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coineal, BitMart, Cobinhood, GOPAX, IDAX, Zebpay, Koinex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, CoinZest, Bitrue, ABCC, DragonEX, OKEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BigONE, Huobi, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Bithumb, WazirX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

