IOOF (ASX:IFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.83

Shares of IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$7.83 ($5.55) and last traded at A$7.82 ($5.55), with a volume of 1111266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.64 ($5.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 96.60.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

