Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,643. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

