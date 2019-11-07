IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $108,998.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01433491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00118346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

