InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 5.3%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $15.02, 4,863,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,933,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get InVitae alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $81,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $345,537.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,757 shares of company stock worth $3,722,305. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.