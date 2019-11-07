Investors Purchase High Volume of Expeditors International of Washington Put Options (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,016 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,920% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

