Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

11/7/2019 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/6/2019 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Cyberark Software was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2019 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/14/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,227. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

