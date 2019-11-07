Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):
- 11/7/2019 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/6/2019 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2019 – Cyberark Software was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/7/2019 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/20/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/14/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/10/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,227. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
