Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 7th (ABMD, AVGO, BGCP, BLFS, CAC, CATY, CCBG, CDK, CGNX, CNSL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 7th:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get ABIOMED Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 189 ($2.47) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ryanair have underperformed its industry in a year due to multiple headwinds such as labor unrest, Boeing 737 MAX groundings and high labor costs. Management stated while releasing second-quarter fiscal 2020 results that the delivery of its first B737-MAX-200 aircraft has been delayed yet again and now it expects the jet delivery in March/April 2020. Moreover, weak airfares (down 5% in first-half fiscal 2020) are denting the company’s profitability. High labor costs are also hurting Ryanair’s bottom line. However, the increase in traffic bodes well for Ryanair. Notably, an 11% rise in traffic led to 11% growth in revenues in first-half fiscal 2020. Initiatives to add shareholder value are encouraging too. Efforts to widen its base are commendable as well. The buyout of Malta Air is in line with Ryanair 's plans to expand.”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.