Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,126,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $201.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.