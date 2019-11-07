Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $21.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 4,531,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.