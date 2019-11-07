Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

