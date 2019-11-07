Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a sector performer rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 64.62 ($0.84).

INTU traded up GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.52 ($0.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,611,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.22. The company has a market cap of $580.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

