Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 196.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS INTZ opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

