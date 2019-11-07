Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.65 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.20 ($2.56).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.