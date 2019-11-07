Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Laurentian cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.54.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.83. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

