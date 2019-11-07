Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $225,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of IPG opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

